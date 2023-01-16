St. Louis Trust Co Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

St. Louis Trust Co lessened its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 574,598 shares of the company’s stock after selling 187,729 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF makes up 9.5% of St. Louis Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. St. Louis Trust Co owned about 0.09% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF worth $33,533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VEU. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 106.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,000 after buying an additional 10,437 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 8.9% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 806,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,300,000 after purchasing an additional 65,823 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 97,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,347,000 after purchasing an additional 2,942 shares in the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the second quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, GFS Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. GFS Advisors LLC now owns 71,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,582,000 after purchasing an additional 2,192 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of VEU stock opened at $53.91 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $43.06 and a 1-year high of $62.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.82 and its 200 day moving average is $49.26.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.