St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC Sells 279 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,380 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 279 shares during the quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 29.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,598,025 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,038,753,000 after acquiring an additional 3,133,826 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 18.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,811,297 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $892,535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,531,708 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 0.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,318,450 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $635,446,000 after acquiring an additional 24,620 shares during the period. Public Investment Fund purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the second quarter worth $482,273,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Starbucks by 47.9% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,913,555 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $446,986,000 after buying an additional 1,592,261 shares during the last quarter. 69.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Starbucks

In related news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,960 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total value of $421,740.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 57,962 shares in the company, valued at $6,172,953. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,960 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total value of $421,740.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 57,962 shares in the company, valued at $6,172,953. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Clara Shih sold 7,000 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.29, for a total transaction of $723,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,411,044.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,280 shares of company stock worth $2,663,595 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Starbucks Stock Up 1.3 %

A number of analysts have issued reports on SBUX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Wedbush lifted their price target on Starbucks from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Stephens started coverage on Starbucks in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $91.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Starbucks from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.92.

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX traded up $1.38 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $107.23. The company had a trading volume of 290,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,705,278. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $68.39 and a one year high of $107.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $100.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.60. The stock has a market cap of $123.08 billion, a PE ratio of 38.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.89.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $8.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 39.85% and a net margin of 10.18%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 75.18%.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

Featured Articles

