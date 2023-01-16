St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC Has $375,000 Holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC boosted its position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 16.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,438 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,036 shares during the quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 84.7% during the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 76.0% during the 2nd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 595 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 833.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. 71.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on DD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $76.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.43.

DuPont de Nemours Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of DD traded up $0.45 on Monday, reaching $75.20. 114,758 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,629,044. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $69.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.11. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.52 and a 12 month high of $85.16.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 6.95%. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is presently 36.46%.

DuPont de Nemours Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Mobility & Materials. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

