St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC Has $3.39 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC lowered its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,556 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 229 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises approximately 2.2% of St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $3,390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IWM. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 196.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. TFC Financial Management lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 131.3% in the 2nd quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 147.7% during the 3rd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 78.1% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IWM traded up $1.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $187.05. 1,676,474 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,289,711. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $179.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $179.91. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $162.50 and a 52 week high of $214.40.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

