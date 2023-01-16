St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC Buys 498 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC increased its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,678 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the quarter. Walmart comprises about 1.2% of St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,904,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Walmart by 7.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,919,371 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,908,117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,685,320 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Walmart by 5.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,747,082 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,671,369,000 after acquiring an additional 667,747 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Walmart by 2.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,904,858 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,623,951,000 after acquiring an additional 303,726 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Walmart by 1.6% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,817,611 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,315,206,000 after acquiring an additional 171,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Walmart by 1.1% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,072,542 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $738,300,000 after acquiring an additional 66,557 shares during the last quarter. 31.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Walmart Stock Performance

Shares of Walmart stock traded up $0.48 during trading on Monday, hitting $145.29. 156,540 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,030,678. The stock has a market capitalization of $391.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $146.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $137.36. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.27 and a 1-year high of $160.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $152.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.80 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 19.54%. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, November 15th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the retailer to buy up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on WMT shares. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $134.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Walmart from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Atlantic Securities lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Walmart from $162.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.52.

Insider Activity at Walmart

In related news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.94, for a total value of $616,612.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 263,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,181,240.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.94, for a total value of $616,612.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 263,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,181,240.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 493,782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.55, for a total transaction of $75,326,444.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 274,138,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,819,772,494.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,831,902 shares of company stock worth $1,312,822,421. Insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

