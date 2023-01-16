Spearmint Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPMTF) Short Interest Down 77.5% in January

Spearmint Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPMTF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,300 shares, a drop of 77.5% from the December 31st total of 134,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 342,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Spearmint Resources Price Performance
Shares of SPMTF stock traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $0.04. 203,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,000. Spearmint Resources has a fifty-two week low of $0.03 and a fifty-two week high of $0.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.05.
About Spearmint Resources
