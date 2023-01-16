Spearmint Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPMTF) Short Interest Down 77.5% in January

Spearmint Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPMTF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,300 shares, a drop of 77.5% from the December 31st total of 134,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 342,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Spearmint Resources Price Performance

Shares of SPMTF stock traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $0.04. 203,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,000. Spearmint Resources has a fifty-two week low of $0.03 and a fifty-two week high of $0.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.05.

Get Spearmint Resources alerts:

About Spearmint Resources

(Get Rating)

Read More

Spearmint Resources Inc, an exploration stage company, acquires, explores, and evaluates mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company explores for gold, platinum, palladium, copper, nickel, lithium, vanadium, and cesium. Its flagship property is the McGee Lithium Clay project covering an area of approximately 880 acres located in Clayton Valley, Nevada.

Receive News & Ratings for Spearmint Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spearmint Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.