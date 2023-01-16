Southern (NYSE:SO) Price Target Lowered to $72.00 at Mizuho

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Mizuho from $73.00 to $72.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on SO. KeyCorp raised Southern from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Bank of America lowered Southern from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on Southern in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded Southern from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) downgraded Southern to an underperform rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Southern presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $72.62.

Southern Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SO opened at $70.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $68.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.36. Southern has a one year low of $60.71 and a one year high of $80.57. The firm has a market cap of $76.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 0.48.

Southern Dividend Announcement

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.75 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 12.21% and a net margin of 12.52%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Southern will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 21st were given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 18th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Southern

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total transaction of $1,032,038.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,786 shares in the company, valued at $8,569,766.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total transaction of $1,032,038.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,786 shares in the company, valued at $8,569,766.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 3,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.80, for a total value of $200,690.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,626,472.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 19,071 shares of company stock worth $1,333,545. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Southern

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Southern by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 36,434 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,602,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the period. Ballew Advisors Inc grew its stake in Southern by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 7,089 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the period. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY grew its stake in Southern by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 21,982 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,570,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Southern by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 85,711 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,670 shares during the period. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. grew its stake in Southern by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 16,654 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.78% of the company’s stock.

About Southern

(Get Rating)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Featured Articles

