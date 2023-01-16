Sourceless (STR) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $161.72 Million

Sourceless (STR) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 16th. One Sourceless token can now be bought for about $0.0077 or 0.00000037 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Sourceless has traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar. Sourceless has a total market cap of $161.72 million and $1.09 worth of Sourceless was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00010913 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.46 or 0.00030622 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.91 or 0.00042214 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 21.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000806 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004669 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00018187 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $49.04 or 0.00232461 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000103 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000859 BTC.

About Sourceless

Sourceless (CRYPTO:STR) is a token. Its genesis date was January 19th, 2021. Sourceless’ total supply is 63,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens. Sourceless’ official message board is sourcelessblockchain.medium.com. Sourceless’ official Twitter account is @sourcelessb and its Facebook page is accessible here. Sourceless’ official website is sourceless.io. The Reddit community for Sourceless is https://reddit.com/r/sourcelessblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Sourceless

According to CryptoCompare, “Sourceless (STR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Sourceless has a current supply of 63,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Sourceless is 0.00790273 USD and is up 0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $8.09 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://sourceless.io.”

