Sourceless Price Up 1.9% Over Last 7 Days (STR)

Sourceless (STR) traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 16th. Sourceless has a total market cap of $161.72 million and approximately $0.01 worth of Sourceless was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Sourceless has traded up 1.9% against the US dollar. One Sourceless token can now be bought for approximately $0.0077 or 0.00000036 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00010966 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.46 or 0.00030558 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.94 or 0.00042283 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00018358 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004630 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 41.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000738 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.59 or 0.00234553 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000103 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000806 BTC.

Sourceless is a token. It was first traded on January 19th, 2021. Sourceless’ total supply is 63,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Sourceless is sourceless.io. The Reddit community for Sourceless is https://reddit.com/r/sourcelessblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Sourceless is sourcelessblockchain.medium.com. Sourceless’ official Twitter account is @sourcelessb and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Sourceless (STR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Sourceless has a current supply of 63,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Sourceless is 0.00790273 USD and is up 0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $8.09 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://sourceless.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sourceless directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sourceless should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sourceless using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

