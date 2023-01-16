Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHON) Short Interest Update

Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHON – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 62.5% from the December 31st total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Sotherly Hotels Trading Up 0.1 %
NASDAQ SOHON traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $21.56. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,563. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.30. Sotherly Hotels has a 12 month low of $16.24 and a 12 month high of $23.98.
Sotherly Hotels Company Profile
