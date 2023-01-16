Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHON) Short Interest Update

Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHON – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 62.5% from the December 31st total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Sotherly Hotels Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ SOHON traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $21.56. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,563. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.30. Sotherly Hotels has a 12 month low of $16.24 and a 12 month high of $23.98.

Get Sotherly Hotels alerts:

Sotherly Hotels Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

Sotherly Hotels Inc is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Currently, the Company's portfolio consists of investments in twelve hotel properties, comprising 3,156 rooms, as well as interests in two condominium hotels and their associated rental programs.

Receive News & Ratings for Sotherly Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sotherly Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.