Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Receives $66.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $66.00.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SON shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Sonoco Products from $70.00 to $71.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Sonoco Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Sonoco Products from $65.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Sonoco Products from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Sonoco Products from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th.

Insider Activity at Sonoco Products

In related news, insider Ernest D. Haynes III sold 652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.60, for a total transaction of $38,207.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Sonoco Products Price Performance

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sonoco Products during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Sonoco Products during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 66.8% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 684 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products in the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

SON stock opened at $61.19 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Sonoco Products has a 52-week low of $51.52 and a 52-week high of $67.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $60.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.72. The company has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a PE ratio of 13.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.73.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.17. Sonoco Products had a return on equity of 31.56% and a net margin of 6.19%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. Sonoco Products’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Sonoco Products will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sonoco Products Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.55%.

About Sonoco Products

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through two segments: Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment round and shaped rigid paper containers; metal and peelable membrane ends and closures; thermoformed plastic trays and containers; printed flexible packaging; and global brand artwork management.

See Also

