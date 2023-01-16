Societe Generale Lowers Partners Group (OTCMKTS:PGPHF) to Hold

Societe Generale lowered shares of Partners Group (OTCMKTS:PGPHF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

PGPHF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup downgraded Partners Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Baader Bank raised Partners Group to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $1,303.67.

Shares of PGPHF opened at $944.25 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $943.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $937.01. Partners Group has a 52-week low of $753.75 and a 52-week high of $1,549.00.

Partners Group Holding AG is a private equity firm specializing in direct, secondary, and primary investments across private equity, private real estate, private infrastructure, and private debt. The firm also makes fund of funds investments. It seeks to invest in distressed, special situations, later stage, mature, early venture, mid venture, late venture, industry consolidation, buyouts, recapitalizations, emerging growth, and seed capital.

