Simplicity Esports and Gaming Co (OTCMKTS:WINR) Short Interest Update

Simplicity Esports and Gaming Co (OTCMKTS:WINR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,600 shares, a drop of 76.7% from the December 31st total of 79,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,210,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Simplicity Esports and Gaming Price Performance

Shares of Simplicity Esports and Gaming stock traded up $0.00 during trading on Monday, hitting $0.01. 395,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 699,022. Simplicity Esports and Gaming has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $4.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.02 and its 200-day moving average is $0.07.

Simplicity Esports and Gaming (OTCMKTS:WINR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.75) EPS for the quarter. Simplicity Esports and Gaming had a negative net margin of 584.66% and a negative return on equity of 595.41%. The business had revenue of $0.34 million during the quarter.

About Simplicity Esports and Gaming

Simplicity Esports and Gaming Company operates as an esports company in the United States and Brazil. It owns and manages professional esports teams, such as Flamengo Esports, one of the top League of Legends team in Latin America. It holds online, play-at-home esports tournaments, allowing gamers to compete for cash and prizes from the comfort of their homes.

