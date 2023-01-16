Short Interest in Zalando SE (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) Increases By 382.9%

Zalando SE (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,800 shares, an increase of 382.9% from the December 31st total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 39,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Zalando Stock Up 1.5 %

OTCMKTS:ZLNDY traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $23.21. 90,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,189. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Zalando has a twelve month low of $9.31 and a twelve month high of $40.16. The stock has a market cap of $12.23 billion, a PE ratio of 1,160.50, a PEG ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.16 and a 200 day moving average of $14.02.

Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. Zalando had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 0.48%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Zalando will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Zalando Company Profile

ZLNDY has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Zalando from €42.00 ($45.16) to €29.00 ($31.18) in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Zalando from €35.00 ($37.63) to €33.00 ($35.48) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Zalando from €27.00 ($29.03) to €33.00 ($35.48) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Barclays reduced their price target on Zalando from €28.00 ($30.11) to €27.00 ($29.03) in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Zalando from €34.00 ($36.56) to €31.00 ($33.33) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.94.

Zalando SE operates an online platform for fashion and lifestyle products. It provides clothing, footwear, accessories, and beauty products with free delivery and returns. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar outlet stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, Münster, Stuttgart, Mannheim, and Ulm.

