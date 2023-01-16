Short Interest in Zalando SE (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) Increases By 382.9%

Zalando SE (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,800 shares, an increase of 382.9% from the December 31st total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 39,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Zalando Stock Up 1.5 %
OTCMKTS:ZLNDY traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $23.21. 90,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,189. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Zalando has a twelve month low of $9.31 and a twelve month high of $40.16. The stock has a market cap of $12.23 billion, a PE ratio of 1,160.50, a PEG ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.16 and a 200 day moving average of $14.02.
Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. Zalando had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 0.48%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Zalando will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Zalando Company Profile
Zalando SE operates an online platform for fashion and lifestyle products. It provides clothing, footwear, accessories, and beauty products with free delivery and returns. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar outlet stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, Münster, Stuttgart, Mannheim, and Ulm.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Zalando (ZLNDY)
- Will 2023 be a Good Year for Goodyear Tire Stock?
- Lululemon Stock, Buying Opportunity on Lowered Guidance?
- Is Delta On Track To Hit A Fresh 52-Week High?
- Should These Warren Buffet Picks Be Part of Your Portfolio?
- Conagra Upholds the Elasticity of Its Brands
Receive News & Ratings for Zalando Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zalando and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.