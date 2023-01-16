Short Interest in WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRE) Decreases By 74.3%

WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRE – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a drop of 74.3% from the December 31st total of 10,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Monday, reaching $23.02. 1,406 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,700. WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund has a 1-year low of $18.61 and a 1-year high of $28.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.13.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. One Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 919,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,633,000 after buying an additional 138,749 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,699,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 174.9% during the second quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 59,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after acquiring an additional 37,931 shares in the last quarter.

