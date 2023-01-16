Short Interest in Whitbread plc (OTCMKTS:WTBDY) Declines By 64.9%

Whitbread plc (OTCMKTS:WTBDY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a decrease of 64.9% from the December 31st total of 7,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
WTBDY has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Whitbread from GBX 4,050 ($49.34) to GBX 4,100 ($49.95) in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Whitbread from GBX 3,170 ($38.62) to GBX 3,100 ($37.77) in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Whitbread from GBX 3,000 ($36.55) to GBX 3,500 ($42.64) in a research report on Thursday. Societe Generale increased their price target on Whitbread from GBX 2,790 ($33.99) to GBX 3,150 ($38.38) in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Whitbread from GBX 3,505 ($42.70) to GBX 3,750 ($45.69) in a research note on Friday.
WTBDY stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $9.26. 24,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,489. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.64. Whitbread has a 12 month low of $6.28 and a 12 month high of $11.12.
Whitbread plc operates hotels and restaurants in the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates approximately 841 hotels with 82,286 rooms in the United Kingdom; 10 hotels in the Middle East; and 35 hotels with 5,875 rooms in Germany under the Premier Inn, ZIP by Premier Inn, and hub by Premier Inn brands.
