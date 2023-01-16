Short Interest in Tesco PLC (OTCMKTS:TSCDY) Rises By 1,150.0%

Tesco PLC (OTCMKTS:TSCDY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a growth of 1,150.0% from the December 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 427,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Tesco Stock Performance

TSCDY traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $9.01. The stock had a trading volume of 141,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 194,422. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Tesco has a 1-year low of $6.54 and a 1-year high of $12.47.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TSCDY has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Tesco from GBX 240 ($2.92) to GBX 270 ($3.29) in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Tesco from GBX 292 ($3.56) to GBX 238 ($2.90) in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Tesco in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Tesco from GBX 3.25 ($0.04) to GBX 3.10 ($0.04) in a research note on Friday, October 21st.

About Tesco

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing and retail banking activities. It provides food products through approximately 4,752 stores in the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, and Hungary, as well as through online. The company is also involved in the food and drink wholesaling activities.

