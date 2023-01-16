Short Interest in TAG Immobilien AG (OTCMKTS:TAGOF) Grows By 194.3%

TAG Immobilien AG (OTCMKTS:TAGOF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 384,700 shares, an increase of 194.3% from the December 31st total of 130,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on TAGOF shares. Barclays decreased their target price on TAG Immobilien from €11.00 ($11.83) to €9.00 ($9.68) in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered TAG Immobilien from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered TAG Immobilien from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.25.

TAG Immobilien Stock Performance

OTCMKTS TAGOF remained flat at $7.66 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.86 and its 200-day moving average is $15.04. TAG Immobilien has a 52-week low of $7.66 and a 52-week high of $9.31.

TAG Immobilien Company Profile

TAG Immobilien AG, a real estate company, acquires, develops, and manages residential real estate properties in Germany. The company also rents commercial real estate properties, as well as operates serviced apartments. As of December 31, 2021, it managed approximately 87,600 residential units. The company was formerly known as TAG Tegernsee Immobilien-und Beteiligungs-Aktiengesellschaft and changed its name to TAG Immobilien AG in September 2008.

Featured Stories

