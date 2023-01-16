Short Interest in Suzuki Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:SZKMY) Declines By 66.7%

Suzuki Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:SZKMY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 66.7% from the December 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Suzuki Motor Trading Down 0.9 %

SZKMY stock traded down $1.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $130.34. 5,300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,378. Suzuki Motor has a one year low of $110.39 and a one year high of $195.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.00 billion, a PE ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.56. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $136.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.29.

Suzuki Motor (OTCMKTS:SZKMY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $1.54. The firm had revenue of $8.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.88 billion. Suzuki Motor had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 4.17%. Equities research analysts expect that Suzuki Motor will post 13.94 EPS for the current year.

About Suzuki Motor

Suzuki Motor Corporation engages in the manufacturing and marketing of automobiles, motorcycles, and marine products in Japan, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. It offers mini-vehicles, sub-compact vehicles, standard-sized vehicles, all-terrain vehicles, outboard motors, motorized wheelchairs, and electro senior vehicles.

