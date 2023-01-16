Short Interest in Sun Hung Kai Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:SUHJY) Expands By 1,164.8%

Sun Hung Kai Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:SUHJY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 111,300 shares, a growth of 1,164.8% from the December 31st total of 8,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 133,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Sun Hung Kai Properties Stock Down 0.7 %

Sun Hung Kai Properties stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Monday, reaching $13.75. 26,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,344. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.04. Sun Hung Kai Properties has a 52-week low of $10.17 and a 52-week high of $14.17.

Sun Hung Kai Properties Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $0.4514 per share. This represents a yield of 5.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 7th. This is a boost from Sun Hung Kai Properties’s previous dividend of $0.14.

About Sun Hung Kai Properties

Sun Hung Kai Properties Limited develops and invests in properties for sale and rent in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and internationally. It develops and sells properties, including residential estates, offices, shopping malls, industrial buildings, and hotels and serviced suites. The company's land bank comprises 57.1 million square feet of gross floor area in Hong Kong; and 70.6 million square feet of gross floor area in Mainland China.

