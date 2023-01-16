Short Interest in OceanPal Inc. (NASDAQ:OP) Rises By 585.9%

OceanPal Inc. (NASDAQ:OP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 895,100 shares, a growth of 585.9% from the December 31st total of 130,500 shares. Currently, 3.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 420,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

OceanPal Stock Up 4.3 %

NASDAQ:OP traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.81. 20,188 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,317,444. OceanPal has a twelve month low of $0.77 and a twelve month high of $19.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.43.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in OceanPal stock. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in OceanPal Inc. (NASDAQ:OP – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 250,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,000. Veriti Management LLC owned about 2.84% of OceanPal at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.85% of the company’s stock.

OceanPal Company Profile

OceanPal Inc focuses on the provision of ocean-going transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates drybulk carriers that transport major bulks, such as iron ore, coal, and grains, as well as minor bulks comprising bauxite, phosphate, and fertilizers. As of October 31, 2022, its fleet consisted of four dry bulk carriers, which include two Panamaxes and two Capesize vessels with a cargo carrying capacity of approximately 496,374 deadweight tons.

