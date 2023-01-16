Short Interest in Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JSD) Increases By 1,600.0%

Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JSD – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 122,400 shares, an increase of 1,600.0% from the December 31st total of 7,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 38,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 65,400 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $787,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Matisse Capital increased its holdings in Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund by 9.4% in the second quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 15,106 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 84,909 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund by 5.7% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 38,750 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund in the second quarter worth $34,000.

JSD traded down $0.02 on Monday, reaching $12.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 534 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,700. Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund has a 1 year low of $11.55 and a 1 year high of $15.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.03 and its 200 day moving average is $12.17.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a dividend of $0.111 per share. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th.

Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund is a fund launched and managed by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors, Inc and Symphony Asset Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund is domiciled in United States.

