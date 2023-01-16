Short Interest in Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NOM) Decreases By 67.3%

Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NOM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a drop of 67.3% from the December 31st total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Institutional Trading of Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NOM. Walker Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund by 6,100.0% in the second quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 4,648,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,086,000 after buying an additional 4,573,475 shares during the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. lifted its holdings in Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 19,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 2,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Detalus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $191,000. 7.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund Stock Down 0.2 %
NOM stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $10.71. The company had a trading volume of 35 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,956. Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 52 week low of $10.25 and a 52 week high of $15.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.73.
Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund Announces Dividend
About Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund
Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Missouri. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments the income from which is exempt from regular federal and Missouri income taxes.
Read More
