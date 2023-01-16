Short Interest in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund (NYSE:HPI) Expands By 239.2%

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund (NYSE:HPI – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,600 shares, a growth of 239.2% from the December 31st total of 10,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 66,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On John Hancock Preferred Income Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 30,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 2,646 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $445,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 27,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 2,924 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund by 549.4% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 274,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,303,000 after buying an additional 23,194 shares during the last quarter.

Get John Hancock Preferred Income Fund alerts:

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund Stock Performance

HPI stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $17.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 676 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,556. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund has a 12 month low of $14.90 and a 12 month high of $20.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.16 and its 200-day moving average is $16.88.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund Announces Dividend

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a $0.1235 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.67%.

(Get Rating)

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Preferred Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Preferred Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.