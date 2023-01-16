Short Interest in Jackson Acquisition (NYSE:RJAC) Drops By 96.5%

Jackson Acquisition (NYSE:RJAC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a drop of 96.5% from the December 31st total of 86,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Jackson Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RJAC remained flat at $10.13 during midday trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,300. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.96. Jackson Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.70 and a 12-month high of $10.72.

Institutional Trading of Jackson Acquisition

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RJAC. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Jackson Acquisition by 135.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 6,511 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in Jackson Acquisition during the third quarter valued at about $844,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in Jackson Acquisition during the third quarter valued at about $999,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Jackson Acquisition by 49.9% during the third quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 211,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,102,000 after buying an additional 70,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Jackson Acquisition in the third quarter worth about $2,491,000. 66.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Jackson Acquisition Company Profile

Jackson Acquisition Company is a blank check company. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the healthcare services and healthcare technology sectors.

