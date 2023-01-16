Short Interest in Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:IPKW) Grows By 257.1%

Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:IPKW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, an increase of 257.1% from the December 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF Trading Up 0.8 %
IPKW stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Monday, reaching $35.57. The stock had a trading volume of 6,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,944. Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF has a one year low of $28.28 and a one year high of $41.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.01.
Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were issued a $0.086 dividend. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th.
Institutional Trading of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF
