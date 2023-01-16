Short Interest in Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:IPKW) Grows By 257.1%

Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:IPKW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, an increase of 257.1% from the December 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

IPKW stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Monday, reaching $35.57. The stock had a trading volume of 6,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,944. Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF has a one year low of $28.28 and a one year high of $41.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.01.

Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were issued a $0.086 dividend. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th.

Institutional Trading of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IPKW. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF by 83.4% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 14,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 2,984 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 76,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,612,000 after purchasing an additional 3,005 shares during the last quarter.

