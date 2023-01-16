Short Interest in Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LANDM) Decreases By 86.7%

Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LANDM – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 86.7% from the December 31st total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Gladstone Land Stock Up 1.7 %

LANDM traded up $0.40 on Monday, reaching $24.00. 251 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,756. Gladstone Land has a 52-week low of $23.00 and a 52-week high of $25.92.

Get Gladstone Land alerts:

Gladstone Land Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.1042 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th.

Gladstone Land Company Profile

Founded in 1997, Gladstone Land is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires and owns farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S. and leases its properties to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company, which reports the aggregate fair value of its farmland holdings on a quarterly basis, currently owns 127 farms, comprised of approximately 94,000 acres in 13 different states, valued at approximately $1.0 billion.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.