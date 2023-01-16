Short Interest in First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FCA) Grows By 375.0%

First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FCA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, an increase of 375.0% from the December 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Waverton Investment Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 63,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,212,000 after acquiring an additional 4,520 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 49,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 10,785 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 36,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,000 after buying an additional 3,686 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund during the second quarter valued at about $662,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund by 57.9% in the third quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 23,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 8,759 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:FCA traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $23.17. 800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,144. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.84. First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund has a 52 week low of $18.13 and a 52 week high of $28.70.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were given a $0.599 dividend. This is a positive change from First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.34%.

