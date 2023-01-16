Short Interest in FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FATBP) Increases By 1,020.0%

FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FATBP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,000 shares, a growth of 1,020.0% from the December 31st total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.8 days.

FAT Brands Stock Performance

Shares of FATBP stock traded down $0.00 on Monday, reaching $15.84. 101 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,067. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.67. FAT Brands has a twelve month low of $11.50 and a twelve month high of $22.12.

FAT Brands Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be issued a $0.1719 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.02%.

FAT Brands Company Profile

FAT Brands Inc, a multi-brand franchising company, acquires, develops, and manages quick service, fast casual, casual dining, and polished casual dining restaurant concepts worldwide. As of October 5, 2022, it owned seventeen restaurant brands, including Round Table Pizza, Fatburger, Marble Slab Creamery, Johnny Rockets, Fazoli's, Twin Peaks, Great American Cookies, Hot Dog on a Stick, Buffalo's Cafe and Buffalo's Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Pretzelmaker, Elevation Burger, Native Grill & Wings, Yalla Mediterranean, and Ponderosa Steakhouse/Bonanza Steakhouse, as well as franchises and owns approximately 2,300 locations.

