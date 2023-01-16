Short Interest in DKSH Holding AG (OTCMKTS:DKSHF) Increases By 4,600.0%

DKSH Holding AG (OTCMKTS:DKSHF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a growth of 4,600.0% from the December 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

DKSH Price Performance

OTCMKTS:DKSHF remained flat at $75.27 during mid-day trading on Monday. DKSH has a one year low of $70.65 and a one year high of $75.27. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.32.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of DKSH in a research report on Friday, November 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

About DKSH

DKSH Holding AG provides various market expansion services in Thailand, Greater China, Malaysia, Singapore, rest of the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers sourcing, marketing, sales, distribution, and after-sales services. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Consumer Goods, Performance Materials, and Technology.

