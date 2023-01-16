Short Interest in Dillards Capital Trust I CAP SECS 7.5% (NYSE:DDT) Expands By 455.6%

Dillards Capital Trust I CAP SECS 7.5% (NYSE:DDT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, an increase of 455.6% from the December 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Dillards Capital Trust I CAP SECS 7.5% Stock Down 1.7 %

NYSE:DDT traded down 0.44 during trading hours on Monday, hitting 25.63. The company had a trading volume of 9,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,922. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is 25.40. Dillards Capital Trust I CAP SECS 7.5% has a 52 week low of 24.82 and a 52 week high of 27.50.

Get Dillards Capital Trust I CAP SECS 7.5% alerts:

Dillards Capital Trust I CAP SECS 7.5% Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be issued a $0.4688 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 13th.

Featured Stories

