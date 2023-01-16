Short Interest in Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:SLVO) Drops By 99.6%

Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:SLVO – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 99.6% from the December 31st total of 22,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN by 4,972.0% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 594,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,472,000 after purchasing an additional 582,468 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN by 180.4% during the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 186,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after acquiring an additional 119,975 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN by 233.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 150,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,000 after acquiring an additional 105,449 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN in the 2nd quarter worth $217,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN in the second quarter valued at about $107,000.

Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN Stock Performance

SLVO stock traded up $1.21 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $90.36. 252 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,400. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $86.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.22. Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN has a 52 week low of $71.80 and a 52 week high of $108.20.

