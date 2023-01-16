Short Interest in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT) Decreases By 76.2%

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a decrease of 76.2% from the December 31st total of 16,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Cim Capital Real Property Mana acquired 36,663 shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $916,575.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 200,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,000,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 41.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Creative Media & Community Trust Co.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMCT. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. during the third quarter worth $71,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. during the first quarter worth $99,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in the first quarter worth $99,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in the first quarter valued at $103,000. 25.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Stock Up 7.7 %

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Announces Dividend

CMCT stock traded up $0.40 during trading on Monday, reaching $5.60. 1,164 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,767. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.52, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 3.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.43. Creative Media & Community Trust Co. has a twelve month low of $4.79 and a twelve month high of $8.31.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.07%. Creative Media & Community Trust Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently -37.36%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on CMCT shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in a report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Edward Jones started coverage on Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reduced their target price on Creative Media & Community Trust Co. from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, TheStreet cut Creative Media & Community Trust Co. from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st.

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Company Profile

Creative Media & Community Trust Corporation is a real estate investment trust that primarily acquires, owns, and operates Class A and creative office assets in vibrant and improving metropolitan communities throughout the United States (including improving and developing such assets). Its properties are primarily located in Los Angeles and the San Francisco Bay Area.

