Short Interest in China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SXTC) Declines By 68.0%

China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SXTC – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 104,000 shares, a decline of 68.0% from the December 31st total of 324,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 611,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

China SXT Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SXTC traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.59. 27,107 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 604,067. China SXT Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.47 and a 1-year high of $15.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.02.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On China SXT Pharmaceuticals

An institutional investor recently raised its position in China SXT Pharmaceuticals stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SXTC – Get Rating) by 2,009.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 451,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 430,100 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 2.53% of China SXT Pharmaceuticals worth $126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.24% of the company’s stock.

About China SXT Pharmaceuticals

China Sxt Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and sales of traditional Chinese medicine pieces (TCMP). Its product categories include directly-oral, after-soaking-oral, fine, and regular TCMP. The firm distributes its product under the Suxuantang brand.

