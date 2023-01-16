Short Interest in BrainsWay Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWAY) Decreases By 84.2%

BrainsWay Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWAY – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 94,600 shares, a drop of 84.2% from the December 31st total of 597,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 116,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BWAY shares. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of BrainsWay from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Northland Securities decreased their target price on shares of BrainsWay from $15.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of BrainsWay from $8.00 to $3.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 21st.

BrainsWay Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BWAY traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $2.34. 1,504 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,711. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.73. BrainsWay has a 12 month low of $1.64 and a 12 month high of $9.18.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BrainsWay

BrainsWay ( NASDAQ:BWAY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.08). BrainsWay had a negative net margin of 36.57% and a negative return on equity of 20.09%. The company had revenue of $5.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.52 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that BrainsWay will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel raised its stake in BrainsWay by 95.2% during the third quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 16,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 7,898 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of BrainsWay by 108.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 26,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 13,631 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BrainsWay in the second quarter worth about $73,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel lifted its position in shares of BrainsWay by 196.4% in the second quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 8,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC lifted its position in shares of BrainsWay by 8.0% in the second quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 916,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,557,000 after buying an additional 67,700 shares in the last quarter. 47.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About BrainsWay

Brainsway Ltd. develops and sells noninvasive neurostimulation treatments for mental health disorders in the United States, Europe, Israel, and internationally. It offers Deep Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation platform technology for the treatment of major depressive disorders, anxious depression, obsessive-compulsive disorders, smoking addiction, bipolar disorders, post traumatic stress disorders, schizophrenia, Alzheimer's disease, autism, chronic pain, multiple sclerosis, post stroke rehabilitation, and Parkinson's diseases.

