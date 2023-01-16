Short Interest in AirNet Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:ANTE) Increases By 2,625.0%

AirNet Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:ANTE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,900 shares, a growth of 2,625.0% from the December 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.
AirNet Technology Stock Up 10.3 %
Shares of ANTE opened at $1.56 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.35. AirNet Technology has a fifty-two week low of $1.01 and a fifty-two week high of $8.72.
AirNet Technology Company Profile
