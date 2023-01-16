Short Interest in Air China Limited (OTCMKTS:AIRYY) Grows By 300.0%

Air China Limited (OTCMKTS:AIRYY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 300.0% from the December 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HSBC cut Air China from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th.

Get Air China alerts:

Air China Stock Performance

Air China stock remained flat at $19.07 during midday trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 9 shares, compared to its average volume of 775. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.30. Air China has a fifty-two week low of $12.26 and a fifty-two week high of $19.95.

About Air China

Air China ( OTCMKTS:AIRYY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The transportation company reported ($1.84) EPS for the quarter. Air China had a negative return on equity of 65.19% and a negative net margin of 53.14%. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter. Analysts expect that Air China will post -5.92 earnings per share for the current year.

(Get Rating)

Air China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides air passenger, air cargo, and airline-related services in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, Europe, North America, Japan, Korea, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through Airline Operations and Other Operations segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Air China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.