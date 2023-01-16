Shop Apotheke Europe (OTCMKTS:SAEYY) Short Interest Up 200.0% in January

Shop Apotheke Europe (OTCMKTS:SAEYY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the December 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Shop Apotheke Europe Stock Performance

Shares of Shop Apotheke Europe stock traded up $0.52 on Monday, hitting $6.95. 300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 400. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.24. Shop Apotheke Europe has a 52 week low of $3.82 and a 52 week high of $12.83.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe from €34.00 ($36.96) to €32.00 ($34.78) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd.

Shop Apotheke Europe Company Profile

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, France, Belgium, Italy, and the Netherlands. It provides prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products, as well as food supplements. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sevenum, the Netherlands.

