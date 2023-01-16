Shiseido Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:SSDOY) Short Interest Down 86.4% in January

Shiseido Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:SSDOY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decline of 86.4% from the December 31st total of 11,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 62,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Shiseido from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th.
Shiseido Stock Up 0.2 %
SSDOY traded up $0.09 on Monday, reaching $49.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,144. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.25. The company has a market capitalization of $19.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Shiseido has a fifty-two week low of $32.70 and a fifty-two week high of $58.72.
Shiseido Company Profile
Shiseido Co, Ltd. engages in the production and sale of cosmetics for men and women. It operates through the following segments: Japan, China, Asia Pacific, Americas, Europe, Travel Retail, Professional, and Others. The Japan, China, Asia Pacific, Americas, and Europe segments sell cosmetics, fragrance, and personal care products with core brands such as Shiseido, clé de peau BEAUTÉ, ELIXIR, MAQUILLAGE, AUPRES, urara, TSUBAKI, Za, and narciso rodriguez in each corresponding region.
Further Reading
