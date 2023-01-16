Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHECY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHECY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 59,000 shares, an increase of 207.3% from the December 31st total of 19,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 202,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shin-Etsu Chemical Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:SHECY remained flat at $32.05 on Monday. 132,800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 92,078. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 1.18. Shin-Etsu Chemical has a one year low of $24.34 and a one year high of $43.65.

Shin-Etsu Chemical (OTCMKTS:SHECY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter. Shin-Etsu Chemical had a net margin of 26.29% and a return on equity of 19.17%. The firm had revenue of $5.45 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Shin-Etsu Chemical will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

Shin-Etsu Chemical Company Profile

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co, Ltd. engages in the polyvinyl chloride (PVC)/chlor-alkali, semiconductor silicon, silicones, electronics and functional materials, specialty chemicals, processing, and trading and specialized businesses worldwide. The company operates through Infrastructure Materials; Electronics Materials; Functional Materials; and Processing and Specialized Services segments.

