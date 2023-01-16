Shentu Trading Up 5.8% This Week (CTK)

Shentu (CTK) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 15th. Shentu has a market capitalization of $70.51 million and $3.48 million worth of Shentu was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Shentu coin can currently be purchased for $0.80 or 0.00003784 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Shentu has traded up 5.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Shentu Profile

Shentu launched on October 24th, 2020. Shentu’s total supply is 105,635,269 coins and its circulating supply is 88,073,566 coins. Shentu’s official Twitter account is @shentuchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Shentu is medium.com/shentu-foundation. The official website for Shentu is www.shentu.technology.

Buying and Selling Shentu

According to CryptoCompare, “The CertiK Foundation is a nonprofit, research-driven organization with a mission to give people the power to trust in the blockchain. By pushing forward the adoption of provably secure software, the Foundation hopes to raise the standards of security across space.CertiK Chain provides developers with the safeguards and flexibility to code with confidence, facilitating blockchain adoption for developers, and large enterprises alike.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shentu directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Shentu should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Shentu using one of the exchanges listed above.

