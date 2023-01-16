Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) Downgraded by Desjardins

Desjardins lowered shares of Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR – Get Rating) (TSE:SJR.B) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

SJR has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Shaw Communications from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Shaw Communications from C$39.00 to C$40.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Shaw Communications from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, National Bank Financial cut shares of Shaw Communications from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Shaw Communications has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $40.50.

Shares of NYSE SJR opened at $28.65 on Friday. Shaw Communications has a fifty-two week low of $23.64 and a fifty-two week high of $31.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.57. The company has a market capitalization of $13.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.13 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Shaw Communications ( NYSE:SJR Get Rating ) (TSE:SJR.B) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Shaw Communications had a net margin of 13.57% and a return on equity of 11.61%. Analysts expect that Shaw Communications will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 30th. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.074 per share. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. Shaw Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.32%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pentwater Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Shaw Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at $157,812,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Shaw Communications by 2,771.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,635,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,921,000 after acquiring an additional 5,439,058 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Shaw Communications by 47.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,381,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,205,000 after acquiring an additional 2,999,641 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Shaw Communications by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,582,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,766,000 after acquiring an additional 2,075,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in Shaw Communications by 63.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,359,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,462,000 after acquiring an additional 1,688,422 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.44% of the company’s stock.

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company's Wireline segment provides cable telecommunications services, including video, Internet, WiFi, phone, satellite video, and data networking through a national fibre-optic backbone network to Canadian consumers, North American businesses, and public-sector entities.

