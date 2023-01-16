Sharing Economy International Inc. (OTCMKTS:SEII) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Sharing Economy International Inc. (OTCMKTS:SEII – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a growth of 1,800.0% from the December 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,716,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Sharing Economy International Stock Performance

OTCMKTS SEII traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.00. 20,514,201 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,765,189. Sharing Economy International has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.20.

Get Sharing Economy International alerts:

Sharing Economy International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

Sharing Economy International Inc focuses on the development of sharing economy platforms and related rental businesses. The company operates rental stations that offer power banks for mobile charging on-demand and other items; and provides advertising services. It also engages in the real estate and property management businesses; provision of management services; online media and advertising business; and production of films.

Receive News & Ratings for Sharing Economy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sharing Economy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.