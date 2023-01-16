Shah Capital Management Purchases Shares of 1,500,000 Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE:GCI)

Shah Capital Management bought a new stake in Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE:GCI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,045,000. Gannett makes up approximately 0.7% of Shah Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Shah Capital Management owned about 1.03% of Gannett as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GCI. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Gannett in the second quarter worth $3,464,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Gannett by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,886,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,587,000 after buying an additional 610,260 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Gannett by 161.1% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 577,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,602,000 after acquiring an additional 356,000 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gannett by 10.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,364,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,663,000 after purchasing an additional 217,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Gannett by 192.8% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 320,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 211,324 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Gannett alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

GCI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup raised their price target on Gannett from $1.70 to $2.10 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Gannett from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th.

Insider Activity at Gannett

Gannett Price Performance

In other news, Director Laurence Tarica acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.25 per share, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 753,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,694,799. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GCI traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $2.35. 35,358 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 712,144. Gannett Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.25 and a 52 week high of $6.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.19.

Gannett (NYSE:GCI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $717.90 million for the quarter. Gannett had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 15.14%.

Gannett Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Gannett Co, Inc operates as a media and marketing solutions company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Publishing and Digital Marketing Solutions. The company's principal products include 230 daily print media with total paid circulation of approximately 1.9 million and Sunday circulation of 2.2 million; 249 weekly print media with total circulation of approximately 1.4 million; and 292 locally-focused websites.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Gannett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gannett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.