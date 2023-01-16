Seven Hills Realty Trust (NASDAQ:SEVN) Short Interest Down 72.1% in January

Seven Hills Realty Trust (NASDAQ:SEVN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, a decrease of 72.1% from the December 31st total of 30,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Seven Hills Realty Trust Trading Up 3.8 %

SEVN stock traded up 0.40 during midday trading on Monday, reaching 10.90. 2,217 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 91,611. Seven Hills Realty Trust has a 52-week low of 8.57 and a 52-week high of 11.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is 9.22.

Seven Hills Realty Trust Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a boost from Seven Hills Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 20th.

Institutional Trading of Seven Hills Realty Trust

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its stake in shares of Seven Hills Realty Trust by 10.5% in the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 648,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,910,000 after purchasing an additional 61,560 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Seven Hills Realty Trust by 4.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 540,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,931,000 after purchasing an additional 21,074 shares in the last quarter. Mariner Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Seven Hills Realty Trust by 10.2% in the third quarter. Mariner Investment Group LLC now owns 204,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,866,000 after purchasing an additional 18,967 shares in the last quarter. Matisse Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Seven Hills Realty Trust in the second quarter worth $2,183,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Seven Hills Realty Trust by 2.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 60,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, Jonestrading began coverage on shares of Seven Hills Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Seven Hills Realty Trust Company Profile

Seven Hills Realty Trust, a real estate investment trust, focuses on originating and investing in first mortgage loans secured by middle market and transitional commercial real estate in the United States. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust. As a result, it would not be subject to corporate income tax on that portion of its net income that is distributed to shareholders.

