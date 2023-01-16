Seven Hills Realty Trust (NASDAQ:SEVN) Short Interest Down 72.1% in January

Seven Hills Realty Trust (NASDAQ:SEVN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, a decrease of 72.1% from the December 31st total of 30,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Seven Hills Realty Trust Trading Up 3.8 %
SEVN stock traded up 0.40 during midday trading on Monday, reaching 10.90. 2,217 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 91,611. Seven Hills Realty Trust has a 52-week low of 8.57 and a 52-week high of 11.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is 9.22.
Seven Hills Realty Trust Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a boost from Seven Hills Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 20th.
Separately, Jonestrading began coverage on shares of Seven Hills Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.
Seven Hills Realty Trust Company Profile
Seven Hills Realty Trust, a real estate investment trust, focuses on originating and investing in first mortgage loans secured by middle market and transitional commercial real estate in the United States. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust. As a result, it would not be subject to corporate income tax on that portion of its net income that is distributed to shareholders.
