Sempra (NYSE:SRE) Stock Position Lowered by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lessened its position in Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 827,253 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 30,082 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned approximately 0.26% of Sempra worth $124,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SRE. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sempra by 8.1% during the third quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,114 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Sempra by 16.4% in the second quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,856 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Sempra by 3.4% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,673 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Sempra by 18.7% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,063 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in Sempra by 128.5% in the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,698 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. 84.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sempra alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on SRE. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sempra in a research note on Monday, October 24th. TheStreet raised Sempra from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Sempra from $153.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Sempra from $173.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Sempra from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.11.

Sempra Price Performance

Shares of SRE stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $160.83. The company had a trading volume of 28,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,163,867. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.56, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.69. Sempra has a 12 month low of $129.69 and a 12 month high of $176.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $158.80 and its 200 day moving average is $158.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.57.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. Sempra had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 16.13%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sempra will post 8.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sempra Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $1.145 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $4.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.24%.

Sempra Profile

(Get Rating)

Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.