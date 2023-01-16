Seele-N (SEELE) Price Up 65.8% Over Last 7 Days

Seele-N (SEELE) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 16th. One Seele-N token can currently be bought for $0.0027 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Seele-N has a total market cap of $62.87 million and $938,480.09 worth of Seele-N was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Seele-N has traded 65.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Seele-N Token Profile

Seele-N (CRYPTO:SEELE) is a token. Its genesis date was May 20th, 2018. Seele-N’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,400,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Seele-N is medium.com/seeletech. Seele-N’s official website is seelen.pro/#. The Reddit community for Seele-N is https://reddit.com/r/seeleofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Seele-N’s official Twitter account is @seeletech.

Seele-N Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Seele-N (SEELE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Seele-N has a current supply of 30,000,000,000 with 699,592,066.2894784 in circulation. The last known price of Seele-N is 0.00257853 USD and is up 1.12 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $921,744.71 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://seelen.pro/#/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seele-N directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Seele-N should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Seele-N using one of the exchanges listed above.

