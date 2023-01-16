Security Asset Management Sells 220 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Security Asset Management trimmed its position in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 220 shares during the period. Equinix makes up approximately 1.7% of Security Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Security Asset Management’s holdings in Equinix were worth $2,788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQIX. State Street Corp increased its stake in Equinix by 11.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,008,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,947,400,000 after acquiring an additional 630,477 shares during the period. PGGM Investments bought a new stake in shares of Equinix in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $193,420,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Equinix by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,815,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,192,709,000 after purchasing an additional 250,501 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Equinix by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 626,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $411,298,000 after purchasing an additional 167,460 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Equinix in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $76,678,000. 92.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EQIX. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Equinix from $950.00 to $800.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Equinix from $571.00 to $591.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Equinix from $680.00 to $725.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Cowen raised Equinix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $811.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised Equinix from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $757.33.

Shares of Equinix stock traded down $3.45 on Monday, hitting $721.89. 9,181 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 395,200. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $667.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $640.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.80 billion, a PE ratio of 94.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.60. Equinix, Inc. has a one year low of $494.89 and a one year high of $776.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.37.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th were given a $3.10 dividend. This represents a $12.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 15th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 162.09%.

In related news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $699.90, for a total value of $1,749,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,088,130. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Equinix news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 663 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $686.85, for a total transaction of $455,381.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,368,741.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $699.90, for a total value of $1,749,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,088,130. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,354 shares of company stock worth $2,325,770 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

