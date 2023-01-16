Security Asset Management Sells 1,083 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Security Asset Management decreased its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,473 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,083 shares during the period. Security Asset Management’s holdings in Target were worth $515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TGT. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in Target by 3,577.5% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,471 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in Target by 3.3% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,045 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Target by 131.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 702 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target during the first quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC grew its stake in shares of Target by 191.5% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 11,794 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,503,000 after purchasing an additional 7,748 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

Target Stock Up 3.0 %

NYSE:TGT traded up $4.85 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $164.60. 262,681 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,808,634. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $137.16 and a 1 year high of $254.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $156.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $158.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Target Announces Dividend

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by ($0.61). The firm had revenue of $26.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.40 billion. Target had a return on equity of 30.51% and a net margin of 3.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.03 EPS. Analysts predict that Target Co. will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. Target’s payout ratio is 59.18%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TGT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Target from $184.00 to $177.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Target from $205.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Target from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on Target from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.75.

Target Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

Featured Stories

