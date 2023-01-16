Security Asset Management Has $4.87 Million Stock Position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Security Asset Management cut its stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 495 shares during the period. Roper Technologies makes up approximately 2.9% of Security Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Security Asset Management’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $4,874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,126,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $288,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Roper Technologies by 49.1% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 38,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,312,000 after acquiring an additional 12,776 shares in the last quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 237.0% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 10,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,994,000 after purchasing an additional 7,117 shares during the last quarter. 92.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Laurence Neil Hunn sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.57, for a total transaction of $2,217,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,048 shares in the company, valued at $49,701,131.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Roper Technologies news, CEO Laurence Neil Hunn sold 5,000 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.57, for a total transaction of $2,217,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,701,131.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard F. Wallman bought 1,000 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $390.00 per share, with a total value of $390,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 46,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,099,510. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Roper Technologies Trading Down 0.1 %

Roper Technologies stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $450.98. 11,287 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 355,311. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.83 billion, a PE ratio of 16.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $434.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $411.91. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $356.21 and a 52 week high of $488.23.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 50.95% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.91 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 14.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Roper Technologies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 9th will be issued a $0.6825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 6th. This is an increase from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.03%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ROP. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $423.00 to $468.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $495.43.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.